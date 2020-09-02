Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Cleavage In A New Bang Energy Video

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko — who has often been called the “Russian Kim Kardashian” –dropped the jaws of her 11.5 million Instagram followers after posting a new clip where she showcased her enviable curves.

The video was made to promote Bang Energy, a company that the model has collaborated with in the past.

For the occasion, Kvitko wore a sundress in a pretty white hue that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. It was a strapless silhouette, revealing all of the model’s collarbone and a generous view of her décolletage. A sweet ruffled edge accented the top hem of the garment.

The dress was was comprised of a flowing Swiss dotted fabric that was the perfect choice for the late summer weather. The garment cinched at the waist to highlight Kvitko’s hourglass figure. The skirt of the dress consisted of wide ruffles — mirroring the top hem — and flared out for a final feminine touch.

Kvitko accessorized with a pair of white stud earrings and a number of cuff bracelets in mismatched metals. She also wore a pair of pretty pink sunglasses. Her hair was styled into a straight and sleek look, and her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her midriff.

The video opened with Kvitko leaning forward on a table, smiling at her followers as she tossed her hair. She then showed off the Bang Energy product, which was a coffee drink in a “heavenly hazelnut” flavor. Kvitko turned around to show off her curves from another angle before opening the can and taking a long sip.

The rest of the video contained similar clips, where Kvitko would show off her enviable figure and then take another drink.

In her caption, the model credited the java for her energy in completing a number of daily tasks, including reading and exercising.

Fans loved the new update, and it quickly earned over 8,000 likes and around 350 comments within just half an hour of posting.

“Beautiful look,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two red hearts.

“Gorgeous. The best woman ever created!!” gushed a second.

“You are the most wonderful and beautiful woman in the universe… your beauty has no comparison,” echoed a third.

“Perfection at its finest,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face and a fire emoji.

This is not the first time this week that the Miami-based beauty has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently sent pulses racing after wearing a plunging crop top in a sizzling new photo.