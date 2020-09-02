Chrishell Stause Says She’s ‘Excited’ And ‘Terrified’ To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 'Selling Sunset' star will cap off a roller coaster year with a stint on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Chrishell Stause said she has mixed feelings about competing on Dancing with the Stars.

After weeks of teasers about good news that she was unable to talk about, on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star shared the announcement of her casting on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition on her Instagram page, in a post that can also be seen below.

The video showed the luxury realtor joking that if she can sell million-dollar homes, she can surely sell some dance moves. While she appeared confident in her into video, Chrishell captioned the clip by admitting that she’s both “excited” and terrified” to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

In the comments section to the post shared with the 1.5 million followers on her social media page, Chrishell received support from fans and fellow reality TV personalities, including Big Brother alums Winston Hines and Jessica Graf Nickson, Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, and Real Housewives of Orange County veteran Tamra Judge.

“Conquering the world one cha cha at a time! LET’S GO QUEEN! ” one fan wrote.

“Aww yay! I might actually watch DWTS this season then,” another added. “You’ll be amazing!”

“Love to see you shine and get the recognition you deserve. Loved you since the soap days,” a third fan wrote to Chrishell.

“I’m really excited to witness your fame/success skyrocket,” another chimed in. “Pretty sure we’ve found America’s new sweetheart!”

Other viewers said they had planned to boycott the ABC show this season but will now watch because Chrishell is on it.

The high-end realtor also posted to her Instagram story to tell fans it has been “a fun few days” for her amid all of the excitement. While she is still unable to dish on her pro partner, Chrishell is rumored to be partnered with DWTS pro Gleb Savenchko after she was spotted outside of a rehearsal studio with him over the weekend.

The Selling Sunset beauty isn’t the only Netflix star who was cast for Season 29. Tiger King alum Carole Baskin will also compete on the upcoming Dancing With the Stars round when it debuts September 14 on ABC.

Chrishell’s DWTS casting news comes amid a rollercoaster year for her. Her divorce from This Is Us hunk Justin Hartley has been making headlines for months, but in more positive news, Selling Sunset became a hit series on Netflix. Sadly, Chrishell also recently lost her mother following a cancer battle, so she has experienced many highs and lows over the past year.