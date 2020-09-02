Carmit Bachar Continues To Slay In Lilac Bikini During Stunning Photoshoot

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with some behind-the-scenes content from a photoshoot that recently took place. The 45-year-old entertainer posed for a number of snapshots for Retreat magazine and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a number of different looks.

In the first shot, the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a lilac bikini top that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted bottoms and showed off her incredible shape. Bachar wrapped herself up in an oversized white jacket and rolled the sleeves up. She accessorized herself with a long gold necklace and hoop earrings. Bachar styled her fiery red hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

The singer took a selfie from a high angle and looked up at the camera lens with her fierce eyes. Bachar sported a subtle smile and applied a sparkly filter to the pic.

In the next slide, she was snapped lying down with her head thrown back on a boat. Bachar showcased her sharp jawline while raising her arm. She arched her body forward and soaked up the sunny weather.

In the third frame, Bachar wore a bright yellow dress that featured mid-length sleeves. She opted for dangling earrings and lifted the garment up to show off her legs.

In the short video clip attached, Bachar was caught posing and smiling during the photoshoot while resting her elbow on the edge of the boat.

In another ensemble, she rocked what appeared to be a low-cut white swimsuit with a shirt over the top. Bachar completed the outfit with heels that displayed her toes and black shades. She tied her long locks up and accessorized with a necklace.

Bachar was captured with her legs crossed over in a boomerang. She gave subtle movements and gave the photographer full eye contact while holding onto the barrier.

In the final frame, the songstress donned a sun hat on top of her wet locks in an up-close boomerang.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 3,400 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“These pics are already flawless, can’t wait for the official ones to drop,” one user wrote.

“There’s beautiful, stunning, gorgeous, etc. And then there’s you! You have your own level… my eyes can barely comprehend it!” another person shared.

“Excuse me, Ma’am, but I can’t afford a new phone. Please don’t set my phone on fire again,” remarked a third fan.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.