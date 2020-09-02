Salma Hayek, 54, Sizzles In Yellow Swimsuit With A Large Cutout While Celebrating Her Birthday

Salma thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

Salma Hayek celebrated her 54th birthday on Wednesday with a stunning swimsuit photo. In her latest Instagram snapshot, the Frida star looked festive and radiant in a summer look that suited her sunny disposition.

In the caption of her post, Salma thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. She also revealed that she feels “grateful and proud” of her life, and the accomplished actress seemed to demonstrate her joy in the picture that she shared. She posed a with her arms stretched up high over her head and her open palms facing forward. She also flashed her gorgeous smile at the camera.

The ageless actress isn’t shy about flaunting her fantastic figure, and the beach-ready outfit that she wore put her bombshell curves on full show. It included a yellow one-piece bathing suit with a large cutout on the left side. The opening scooped inward to accentuate her hourglass shape. The garment also had classic wide shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of Salma’s famously ample cleavage.

Over her vivid maillot, she wore a full gathered skirt that was the same cheery canary color. It featured a wide waistband and a long tie on the right side. Salma had the skirt pulled down low on her curvy hips. She finished her look with a pair of sunglasses with round lenses, a large gold bangle bracelet, a matching wrist cuff, and statement earrings. Her dark hair was pulled up in a chic topknot.

The From Dusk till Dawn star looked like she was living her best life as she stood in front of a breathtaking backdrop. She had a view of clear blue sky and cerulean ocean that stretched off into the horizon. Near the edge of the sea, a small orchard grew in front of a stone wall. Salma’s vantage point was somewhere up high, where she stood beside a low railing covered with white plaster.

Salma’s post included a second snapshot that provided a close-up view of her flawless face. It also gave fans a better look at one of her earrings, which was shaped like a small and large hand. She had removed her sunnies and was standing at the bottom of a stairway.

Salma has been enjoying a family getaway in Greece with her husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina. Much to her fans’ delight, the actress has shared a number of vacation updates on Instagram, including one fun clip that showed her dancing during a road trip. Her latest perfect pair of snapshots received an enthusiastic response from her followers, as well as an outpouring of birthday wishes.

