Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Robert Pressures Anna

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode indicate that Robert Scorpio will have some firm words for Anna Devane. The sneak peek shared via Twitter provided a glimpse at what’s ahead and teasers suggest there are major developments coming for both Anna and Robert.

The preview shows Robert and Anna talking with one another. Whatever the topic of conversation is in this case, he’ll be feeling strongly and won’t hold back. He’ll tell her to either keep on avoiding the truth or step up and face it.

She doesn’t look terribly pleased to hear Robert’s thoughts on this. It seems likely that this conversation will be about Peter, as the two have very different opinions on her supposed son.

Robert does not trust Peter, nor does he like him. Anna knows that her son has a shady past and is still hiding some major secrets. However, she has refused to face the truth on a lot of this and it looks as if this might come to a head soon.

These two have also talked a lot about Holly’s supposed death too. He is feeling certain she is still alive, but Anna isn’t so sure. This topic may be part of the conversation during Wednesday’s episode too, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that the Holly storyline will really ramp up over the next few weeks.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Robert will say something rather chilling to Anna during this show. That is surely connected to this snippet from the sneak peek, and that does sound likely to be related to their disagreements over Peter.

General Hospital teasers indicate that on Thursday, she will get a troubling phone call from somebody. Robert will soon accompany Olivia to visit Dante, and she’ll talk him into attending the memorial service for his supposedly dead ex-wife.

As the action heads up this fall, Anna will be conflicted about something and Robert will get a mysterious call from somebody. General Hospital teasers reveal that someone connected to Peter and Anna’s past will show up, and this situation will cause her a great deal of stress.

Could it be her twin sister Alex who resurfaces? A lot of General Hospital fans have been rallying to have Peter and up being Alex’s son rather than Anna’s, and even she has acknowledged that this may well be the case.

She has held back on pursuing further information though, and it sounds as if she may have to finally confront this whether she wants to or not.

Is Holly still alive? Will Anna face the truth about Peter? General Hospital spoilers hint that answers should be coming soon on both fronts and fans will be curious to learn the answers.