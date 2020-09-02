NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Leaving Lakers To ‘Rep Home’ With Bulls Next Season, According To ESPN Analyst

All-Star center Anthony Davis may be currently focused on helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship title, but when the 2019-20 NBA season is officially over, he will be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Davis has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent this fall. Though multiple signs are pointing out that he will be returning to the Lakers, he is expected to continue to be linked to other teams until he officially signs a new deal.

One of the top favorite landing spots for Davis if ever he considers leaving the Purple and Gold in the 2020 offseason is his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of the Heavy, ESPN analyst Jay Williams predicted AD to part ways with the Lakers to “rep home” with the Bulls next season.

“Anthony Davis is coming up, people,” Williams said, as transcribed by Sean Deveney of Heavy. “He’s coming up. If the Lakers don’t do it this year, hello, Chicago. That’s where he is from. We’ve got to start pitching to people who want to come back home and rep home.

Harry How / Getty Images

Though there’s only a minimal chance for it to happen in the 2020 offseason, Davis hasn’t really ruled out the possibility of playing for the Bulls. During his previous visit to his old school, Perspectives Charter School, in Chicago, Davis talked about how he loves “playing at home” and representing his hometown in the NBA. Like his co-star LeBron James, who left the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014, Williams thinks that Davis may also consider returning to Chicago and help them end their years of title drought.

“People laughed off LeBron going back to Cleveland, didn’t they?” Williams said. “We live in a new age. Look at what is happening. The Baltimore Ravens came out with a statement, like, what are you doing for your local community? It means something.”

The potential acquisition of Davis would dramatically change the fate of the Bulls. He would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor and give them a player that they could officially call the face of the franchise. Also, having a player of AD’s caliber on their roster could also make Chicago an attractive destination for free-agent superstars once again.

However, to at least have a chance of convincing “The Brow” to leave the Lakers in the 2020 free agency, the Bulls should show him that they are serious in competing for the championship title next year. Unless they make multiple major roster upgrades this fall, Davis is only likely to consider joining the Bulls once he wins multiple championship rings with the Lakers or other legitimate contenders.