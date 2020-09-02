‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Steffy Unleashes Anger On Hope About Overstepping With Kelly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 3 promise drama when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) unleashes all her pent-up frustrations and blasts Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). It’s been a long time coming and she won’t hold back, per SheKnows Soaps.

Not So Merry Family

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have been spending a lot of time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). Ever since Steffy had her accident, she has come to rely on their help with the little girl as she recovers from her injuries. Liam has stepped up and taken Kelly off Steffy’s hands when she needed an extra pair of hands.

It’s also been a good experience for Hope. She loves that Kelly and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) are spending a lot of time together. She always wanted to raise the girls together as sisters because she idealizes them as being one big happy family.

However, Liam will voice his concerns to his wife. He’s worried because Steffy is still on painkillers after being discharged from the hospital. He was surprised that the doctor refilled her prescription so easily. Little does he know that Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novaln) actually struggled with the decision, as seen in the image below. Hope fears that it’s not good for Kelly to be around someone on such strong medication and will make an autonomous decision. Her input won’t be well received by Steffy.

Mama Unleashed

Steffy needs a lot of support and is struggling without having someone by her side. She is in physical pain after the accident and should be in bed recovering. However, she still needs to take care of Kelly while being the co-CEO of Forrester Creations. So, when Hope criticizes her and makes some pretty hefty demands, Steffy will vent all of her frustrations.

Steffy will roast Hope about overstepping the boundaries. She will point out that Hope doesn’t have a say in Kelly’s life, she’s only Liam’s wife. Kelly has a mother and a father who will make decisions on her behalf. She will be brimming with anger as she snatches her daughter away.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Liam will be caught in the middle. He’s the one who voiced his concerns to Hope, but he never thought that she would make demands about Kelly. He also knows that Steffy’s right. Hope is not Kelly’s mother and shouldn’t act as if she is. He knows that he wouldn’t like it if Steffy was with another man who also thought that he could act like Kelly’s dad.