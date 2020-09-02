Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Gives Followers An Eyeful Of Her Sculpted Physique In New Workout Videos

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout video set to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, in which she trained her quads and glutes.

For the training session, Sophie wore a black sports bra with double straps over her shoulders and the word GYMSHARK written in shiny letters across the front. The top left her sculpted arms, shoulders, and a strip of toned tummy on display. She paired the bra with high-waisted black leggings that contoured to her shapely lower half and flattered her sculpted booty. The leggings ended at her ankles where they gave way to a pair of white sneakers.

The model accessorized with a pink exercise watch and a couple of necklaces. She styled her long, blond tresses in a messy bun on top of her head.

According to the geotag on the post, Sophie completed her workout in Marbella, Spain. She appeared to have made an outdoor gym on her terrace. A variety of gym equipment could be seen in the background, including a rack of plate weights and a bench. Sophie used a cable machine and barbell to complete the training session and demonstrated a total of four moves, each split into an individual video clip.

Sophie began her routine with the cable hip abduction. Positioning the pulley low on the structure, she attached the other end to the ankle of her outer leg and proceeded to lift it out to the side in repetitive movements. She moved into front squats in the second video. Sophie held the barbell against her chest for added resistance.

In the third slide, Sophie demonstrated the reverse lunge. She placed the bar along her shoulders and stepped back into a lunge with one leg, alternating sides. The final move in the circuit was the glute kickback. The fitness trainer moved back to the cable machine for this exercise, stretching her leg out behind her to work the glutes.

In the caption of the post, Sophie wrote out the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each exercise. She explained that her motivation behind the workout was to build curves. She added that for the front squat, trainees can do the crossed arm grip instead. Her fans can find more fitness videos and programs through the link in her bio.

The post earned plenty of attention from Sophie’s fans, gaining more than 35,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.