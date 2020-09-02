Rocky Barnes Sizzles In String Bikini: ‘Salty Hair And Sandy Toes’

Social media influencer Rocky Barnes appears to be enjoying the last days of summer. The brunette beauty looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update, which featured her wearing a skimpy string bikini while enjoying some time on the beach.

Rocky’s two-piece was a dark taupe color, which flattered her tan skin. The top featured square cups that were gathered at the top and bottom. A string tied into a bow at the center of the top called attention to her chest and taut tummy. The bottoms were revealing with side straps that were tied into bows on her hips. She also sported an oversized floral shirt, which she wore open.

The post consisted of seven photos that featured Rocky striking several poses. The ocean was a perfect backdrop. The sky was gray but the did not appear to dampen Rocky’s mood.

Many of her fans were impressed with the shots, and told her so.

“You are Art,” wrote one Instagram user.

“OMG! You are the most beautiful,” a second follower added.

“So pretty & effortless,” a third comment read.

Rocky faced the camera in the first snap. She gave the camera a sultry look while on her knees. With the blouse slipped over one shoulder, she teased a look at her chest. The pose also showed off her flat abs as well as her toned thighs.

The second and third pictures also captured Rocky on her knees. The second one saw her from a side angle as the wind blew the hem of the shirt. The third was similar to the first in that she faced the camera. With one hand on her waist and her hips cocked, she flaunted her curves.

The fourth image was a close-up of Rocky that showed her ample chest. She flashed a big smile as her hair blew in the wind.

Rocky was standing in the remaining photos. One saw her from a side view with her arms above her head. The wind caught the blouse, showing off the sexy curve of her hips. Another caught her from the front, as she posed showing off her hourglass figure and shapely legs. The final pic captured her from behind as she walked in the sand.

Rocky seems to enjoy showing off her sharp sense of style in a variety of outfits. This summer has seen her flaunting her curves in several swimsuits of all kinds. Not too long ago, she shared a series of photos that saw her showcasing her curves in a striped bikini while she soaked up some sun.