BeBe Rexha Celebrates Birthday In Short Strapless Lilac Dress

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself from her birthday. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to killing it with her fashion and made no exception on her big day.

In the first shot, the “I’m a Mess” hitmaker stunned in a strapless lilac dress that fell above her upper thigh. Rexha wrapped herself up in an oversized white shirt, which she left to hang off her shoulders. She styled her blond hair in a ponytail and sported one long plait. Rexha accessorized with a necklace and dangling earrings while rocking short nails with a coat of red polish.

She was captured outdoors in front of what looked to be a pool with balloons and candles lit. Rexha looked over to her right and gave fans an eyeful of her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features. She lightly tugged at her plait and appeared to be looking down slightly.

In the third frame, Rexha linked both her hands in front of her and gazed in the same direction.

In a couple of the other slides, the Grammy Award-nominated artist wore a leopard-print bikini top. In one pic, she posed for a polaroid image next to her tall birthday cake. Rexha sported a mouth-open expression and looked to be living her best life.

In another, she was photographed in the pool, holding a number of balloons on her head.

Rexha geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these photographs were taken.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 433,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“You look so beautiful!! Love you,” one user wrote.

“You are a QUEEN and you deserve the best birthday ever,” another person shared.

“You’re amazing and beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“How someone can be so beautiful?! Damn Bebe you’re gorgeous, I love you and Happy birthday again,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Rexha turned 31 years old and is the most popular celebrity born on August 30.

The entertainer attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on the same day and slayed her red carpet look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rexha wowed in a low-cut black leather jacket from Lionne that featured ornamental lace straps all over. She paired the ensemble with black biker shorts of the same color and rocked long blue and white acrylic nails. For accessories, the UglyDolls actress wore a number of rings, dangling earrings, and held onto a funky clutch bag.