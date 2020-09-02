Yanet Garcia Works Peachy Booty In Skintight Leggings

Mexican model Yanet Garcia posted a new video to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, in which she showed off her killer physique in a pair of skintight leggings.

Yanet wore a matching green sports bra and leggings outfit that featured a slightly ribbed texture. The top consisted of a scooped back and a thick strip of fabric around the rib cage that clung to the model’s curves. The leggings rose high on her waist and featured a pinched design through the back, emphasizing her ample booty. They extended to her ankles and contoured to her curvy hips and thighs. A gap between the top and bottoms left Yanet’s toned abdomen on display.

The weathercaster wore her long, brunette tresses curled and flowing loose over to one shoulder from a side part. She seemed to have added a touch of glossy pink lipstick to complete the look.

The video clip was filmed in what appeared to be a hotel room. A bed, end table, wall lamp, and standing lamp made up the background of the frame. Yanet used a red chair for a prop during her exercise, which she held from behind.

The clip began with the model gripping the top of the chair with her back turned to the camera. She bent her body forward and lifted one leg back behind her, showing off the muscles of her legs and backside as she did so. Yanet repeated the movement several times, bringing her leg back in to the touch the other and then pushing it back out again. As she trained her glute muscles, she spoke to her followers in Spanish.

In the caption of the video, Yanet penned a message to her 13.3 million Instagram followers. Originally in Spanish and translated by Google Translate, the caption encouraged readers to not give up and to trust the process. Yanet instructed her fans to find a way to do physical activity if the gyms in their area are still closed due to the pandemic. She added that they should do four sets of 20 reps of the exercise she demonstrated in the clip.

The post earned more than 60,000 likes and over 550 comments within the first day. Yanet’s followers gushed over her beauty and curvy figure in their messages.

“You’re so perfect,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are body goals. I want to look like you,” another follower wrote.

“You get more beautiful every day,” one more fan chimed in.