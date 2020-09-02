Tyra Banks Asks Fans If They Are Ready For New Season Of ‘DWTS’: Their Surprising Response

Tyra Banks asked fans if they were ready for a new season of Dancing with the Stars in an Instagram post. They had surprising responses to her query in the comments section. In the update, Tyra looked fierce as she revealed what fans could expect from the revamped show and cast.

“Did you hear? Dancing with the Stars has a new host, me. We are going to be back in the ballroom, live. And you will not believe who is dancing this season,” she shared.

“Are you ready?” she asked.

Many of her followers were thrilled to answer her query positively regarding the many changes the long-running series has undergone.

“‘I’m so ready Ty Ty! So excited to see you slay,” said one fan.

“I will be watching this year! Cuz Tyra Banks is there!” shared a second Instagram user of the model and businesswoman taking the helm of the series.

“Music, performing, and TyTy as the ring mistress is something unmissable,” remarked a fan from the United Kingdom, who hoped to be able to view the new episodes in some way.

“Oh…..I guess I’m going to watch my FIRST season of DWTS!!!!!!!” wrote a fourth fan.

Tyra looked stunning in the clip.

She wore her long, dark hair brushed up and away from her face. It was fashioned in one long braid that came out of the crown of her head and fell over her right shoulder. It appeared to fall down to her waist. The braid had silver adornments throughout, adding a shimmer to her locks. With that, she wore long, silver earrings that brushed the tops of her shoulders.

Tyra rocked a tank top underneath a jacket that featured padded shoulders and gave off an ’80s vibe. On her chest, zippers were seen as accent pieces. Her left arm, which was positioned on her hip as she spoke, was decorated with accents of silver hardware, adding a shine to the dark garment. She wore black gloves on her hands.

The reality competition dance series will begin on Monday, September 14.

The Inquisitr recently revealed the newest batch of stars that will take to the ballroom floor. This season will include Tiger King star Carole Baskin, singer Nelly, The Real host Jeannie Mai, football superstar Vernon Davis, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, and Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf. Also appearing will be Catfish host Nev Schulman, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Jesse celeb Skai Jackson, actress Anne Heche, One Day at a Time lead Justina Machado, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.