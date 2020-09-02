NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Have Several Options If They Trade Top Pick, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Given the perceived lack of a clear-cut choice for the No. 1 selection in this year’s draft, a recent report suggested that the pick, which belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, might be among the top trade assets available in the 2020 offseason.

As explained by Bleacher Report on Wednesday, the demand for this year’s top draft choice doesn’t appear to be as overwhelming as it was in previous years due to the lack of “clear-cut” potential superstars. However, the publication added that there is still “real value” to having the No. 1 selection, considering how this gives teams the most control in terms of which prospect they will choose.

With the Timberwolves rumored to be considering trading their first overall pick, Bleacher Report‘s Dan Favale offered multiple suggestions as to who they may target. The outlet noted that Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers might be more plausible targets as compared to Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, who might have a substantially higher asking price. However, it was also pointed out that it might not be worth trading for Holiday or Oladipo, as both guards could potentially enter free agency in the offseason.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Regarding the possibility of the Timberwolves acquiring Beal, this possibility has been explored in previous lists of trade ideas, despite how it appears that he’s still content to stay with the rebuilding Wizards. Last week, The Inquisitr reported on one such idea, and while no specific players were mentioned as part of the offer, it was noted that guards Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley, and Josh Okogie and forwards Naz Reid and Jake Layman are among the many young Timberwolves who could prove to be attractive enough for a team like Washington.

In addition, Favale speculated that Minnesota might consider going for a “smorgasbord” package, which would allow them to move the No. 1 selection and get “multiple impact players” in return. Providing examples, he recommended a deal involving Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and either Markelle Fultz or Terrence Ross, as well as one that would have veteran forward Rudy Gay and guards Derrick White and Dejounte Murray coming over from the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the wide range of options discussed, Favale cautioned that this year’s first overall choice likely won’t be attractive enough as a standalone asset for any NBA team. However, he referred to the pick as a “highly valuable starting point” for the Timberwolves, should some of the league’s better players get placed on the trading block or become the subject of trade rumors.