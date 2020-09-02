Allie Auton Sizzles In Sexy Two-Piece Set For Latest Instagram Update

Allie Auton has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram page lately. Most have shown her in scanty ensembles that flaunt her killer physique, a trend she continued in her newest upload. On September 2, the Australian model shared a sultry snap that showed her in a sexy two-piece set, tantalizing her viewers.

Allie rocked a new light brown set from PrettyLittleThing that was seemingly made of soft fabric. It included a button front crop top that had long sleeves. It featured a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of her décolletage. The bombshell sported a white bra underneath her top, which kept her buxom curves from being exposed.

She wore the matching high-waisted shorts, obscuring her navel from exposure. The garment helped accentuate her flat stomach and small waistline, while the length reached her upper thighs.

In the snap, Allie was photographed on the stairs in front of a building dressed in her skimpy ensemble. She seductively posed sideways and raised both of her hands to the back of her head. As she stood, her right foot was positioned forward. The influencer looked at a distance with a small smile on her face.

The lack of sunshine in the shot indicated that it was a gloomy day, but her flawlessly tanned skin still glowed under the daylight. She completed her outfit with a pair of white heeled sandals.

For the update, Allie sported a pair of gold hoop earrings as her only jewelry. She tied her platinum blond locks into a low ponytail, leaving a few tendrils of hair loose to frame her face. She also had her nails manicured and painted with white polish.

Allie wrote a short caption about being serious, adding a nail polish emoji. She also gave credit to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

The latest upload has earned a lot of love from her fans, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and various messages. Fans and a few other influencers hit the “like” button over 5,400 times and left more than 70 comments on the titillating post. Countless avid admirers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“You are extremely beautiful!!! Nice attire you got there. It looks presentable for events, and at the same time, it shows a lot of skin,” one of her fans wrote.

“Such nice legs, and that body is banging! I can’t believe you are still so young. I am in awe of your style,” gushed another admirer.