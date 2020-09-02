‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Blast Casting Of Controversial ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin For Season 29

Fans of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition slam producers for casting the big cat activist.

Dancing with the Stars fans are speaking out following the announcement that Carole Baskin will compete on Season 29 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

The controversial Florida-based big cat rights activist, 51, was featured on the Netflix documentary The Tiger King earlier this year. In the documentary, her missing husband Don Lewis’ disappearance was also addressed, with some alleging that she may have been involved in his disappearance. Lewis has been missing for 23 years and was legally presumed dead in 2002.

On Twitter, fans of the show reacted with negative comments to the inclusion of Baskin this season following the official cast announcement on Good Morning America.

“OMG Really??? Can you say desperation?” one commenter tweeted of the Tiger King star’s casting.

“[Whose] bright idea was it to make Carole Baskin a celebrity dancer on DWTS this year?!? ” another asked.

“Are you telling me Carole Baskin, the crazy woman that killed her husband and harasses other big cat owners, is going to be on Dancing with the Stars?” a third viewer tweeted.

“If Carole Baskin doesn’t win and the other contestants disappear suspiciously. We know what happened. #askingforabaskin,” another joked.

Others went so far as to say that ABC might as well have signed O.J. Simpson for the show.

Netflix

While the Season 29 lineup is rounded out with the usual mix of reality TV personalities, athletes, singers, and other entertainers, it’s no surprise that there’s also a polarizing celeb such as Baskin.

Last fall, now-fired host Tom Bergeron blasted the show for continuing to cast “divisive” political figures such as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Baskin isn’t in politics, but she’s definitely a divisive character.

Baskin was announced as “the one” fans were waiting for during the splashy DWTS cast reveal on Wednesday morning. She was even described as “The Tiger Queen.”

In her intro interview with Good Morning America, seen in a video here, Baskin said she was villainized in the Netflix documentary and that she felt “betrayed” by producers for the false portrayal of her. She added that her life has been a “nightmare” since the series debuted and that she hopes people will now be able to see her in a different light. Baskin also said if she stays in the running in the DWTS competition it will keep the cats in the “forefront” in the viewers’ eyes.

“To me, that is where Tiger King missed the ball,” she said. “It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that.”