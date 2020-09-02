Louisa Johnson Sizzles In Sheer Crochet Floral Dress On The Beach

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself during her summer. The singer treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, the “So Good” hitmaker stunned in a sheer crochet dress that featured daisy flowers all over. The garment had long loose-fitted sleeves and fell above her upper thigh. Johnson went barefoot for the occasion and opted for aviator sunglasses. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and applied a coat of bright polish to her short nails.

Johnson posed on her knees on the sand. She was located at a beach and appeared to be socially distancing herself from everyone else. The X Factor winner raised one hand to her hair and tilted her head down slightly.

In the next slide, Johnson enjoyed some time in the water while the sun was seemingly shining down on her. She wore a matching bikini set that featured the same flower design as the dress. Johnson displayed the small tattoo inked on her chest and kept her shades on. She laid back and raised both her hands to her head.

In the fourth frame, Johnson made the dress into a skirt by pulling it down to her waist. She took a selfie while sitting down on a wooden bench and accessorized her decolletage with a number of necklaces. Johnson also rocked hoop earrings in the pouty pic.

In the sixth image, she showed off her pedicured toes that had been decorated with white polish. Johnson sported a gold ankle bracelet and a ring on one toe.

In the tags, the 22-year-old credited Andi Bagus for her attire.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 30,600 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 852,000 followers.

“I’M LIVING for this daisy fit,” one user wrote.

“This outfit is giving me life,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I love that the bikini matches the dress,” remarked a third fan.

“Your body is insane,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut blue dress paired with ankle boots that had multicolored gems embroidered all over. Johnson placed a pair of shades on top of her head and teased that new music was on its way soon.