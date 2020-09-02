Erika Jayne, 49, Flaunts Fit Physique In Thong Bodysuit & High Heels

Actress Erika Jayne has a figure worthy of envy, and on Wednesday she put it on display in her latest social media share. The The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star heated up her Instagram page with a photo that saw her rocking a bodysuit while wearing a pair of high heels.

Erika’s bodysuit was made from a black fabric covered with silver dots. It featured large armholes, which flashed a bit of side boob. The thong back showed off her pert derrière while highlighting her long legs in the process. She also wore a pair platform stilettos covered in rhinestones.

The 49-year-old celebrity, who recently made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, wore her long, thick hair with a deep side part and down over one shoulder. She also sported a dark scrunchy on her wrist.

Erika posed in the corner of a room with mirrored walls. The platform on which she stood was also reflective. The lighting in the image was low, and a single light with a blue hue shone above her head, illuminating her skin and her blond tresses. The dots in her bodysuit and her rhinestone-encrusted heels sparkled under the light.

The actress faced the camera with her legs slightly spread and one hip cocked to the side. With one hand on her waist, she looked over her shoulder at her reflection with a fierce expression on her face. A slight arch in her back accentuated her booty. The stance put her toned legs and slender waist on display. The multiple reflections gave her followers a nice look at her fit physique from all angles.

In the post’s caption, Erika indicated that the snap was taken when she was more active at the gym, presumably before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of admirers took to the comments section to rave over how hot Erika looked in the glam outfit.

“Totally amazing! What a gorgeously fabulous woman! You rock lady,” wrote one follower.

“and you’re still as gorgeous as ever,” a second fan chimed in.

“This pic is really cool. And you look amazing and HOT! This is a Pretty Mess/Farrah Fawcett poster!!” a third Instagram user added.

“Your [sic] still amazing gym or no gym,” a fourth comment read.

Erika works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in skimpy outfits. Last month, she shared a picture that saw her flaunting her cleavage in a sunny yellow swimsuit.