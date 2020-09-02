‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Announces She’s Pregnant On Her 30th Birthday

The reality star will welcome her first child with Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent has announced she is expecting her first child with her fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star marked her 30th birthday on September 2 by announcing the big news on her podcast alongside her man.

“I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” the reality star shared on her Give Them Lala… with Randall podcast. “I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The Vanderpump Rules beauty went on to say that for her 30th birthday she received a life-changing gift.

“I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant.”

Lala, who is already a stepmother figure to Randall’s daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6, added that she’s feeling very “maternal and motherly.”

The couple also revealed that they will definitely find out the gender of their child in a few weeks so can plan the nursery. The mom-to-be, who took the positive pregnancy test during a camping trip to North Carolina with Randall’s daughters, admitted that she doesn’t know how some people can wait until the birth to find out if they are having a boy or a girl.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The baby bombshell comes nearly five months after Lala and Randall were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, and three months after a casting shakeup resulted in the firing of veteran Bravo star Stassi Schroeder days before she announced that she is also expecting her first child.

While fans — and Lisa Vanderpump — lamented over the fact that viewers will now miss out on Stassi’s wedding and baby story, Lala’s storyline could now be the focus of the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the big baby news.

“#PumpRules still going to have a pregnancy and wedding – it just won’t be Stassi’s – it will be Lala because she’s pregnant!!” one fan tweeted.

“Wow, so Lala is pregnant now too!” another added. “First Stassi, now Lala. Who will be next? Katie? Brittany? Will Scheana try again?”

Lala previously hinted that she was trying to get pregnant and she even teased a “pregnancy pact” with several of her Bravo co-stars.

Lala told ET Online. that because the cast members don’t live near their families, if they all have babies at the same time they will be in the same age group and will be like cousins and can celebrate birthdays together.