Bindi Irwin Reflects On The Moment She Learned She Was Pregnant: ‘Time Stood Still’

Bindi Irwin reflected on the moment she learned she was pregnant with her first child in a lengthy Instagram caption. She wrote about her feelings regarding the sweet surprise she shared with husband Chandler Powell, months after the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at The Australia Zoo on March 25 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bindi, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and his wife Terri, announced her pregnancy on August 11.

In the social media post, which can be seen here, Bindi talked about the second she realized her life would change forever and how she told her husband the exciting news.

Bindi revealed she took a pregnancy test and was shocked at the positive result. She explained she went into the kitchen of the couple’s home and saw Chandler making two mugs of tea. She said that he did not hear her come into the room, and she took a second to watch him pour water into her favorite mug while silently waiting to tell him the wonderful news.

Bindi referred to Chandler as her “sweetheart husband” and told him she was pregnant. She explained the couple cried tears of joy as their dog Piggy joined them for the life-changing moment.

Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images

The wildlife conservationist called it a “blessing” that she and Chandler were chosen to be parents and revealed that the baby is already very loved by the couple’s families and the entire team at the Australia Zoo. The zoo is a wildlife sanctuary established in 1970 by Steve Irwin’s parents, Bob and Lynn, and taken over by the man known as The Crocodile Hunter in 1991.

Bindi said to her 3.6 million followers that she cannot wait to see what her child is interested in and to be able to experience the world through their eyes.

Chandler commented on his wife’s post.

“And we already love our little Wildlife Warrior with all of our hearts,” he wrote.

Fans of the 22-year-old loved the sweet story.

“So excited for you two, what a blessed baby,” commented one fan of the wonderful news.

“Your dad would be so very excited and happy for you! He’s shining down beaming with pride at the most amazing woman you have become! So happy for you both and your families!” said a second follower.

“This baby is going to be loved by the whole world,” stated a third Instagram user.