Jen Selter Sizzles In Skintight Orange Leggings For Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter showed off her fit figure in her latest Instagram share, delighting her 12.6 million followers with a short video clip. The update was filmed in her New York City apartment, and she was in an empty corner with white walls and a large floor-to-ceiling window that provided a gorgeous view while also filling the space with natural light.

Jen wore an ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, an activewear label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption, and filled her fans in on a giveaway she was doing.

Jen started the video looking cozy in an at-home ensemble that consisted of a white robe with purple and pink floral print and fluffy yellow slippers. She cuddled a dog in her arms, and had her long brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail.

She hopped and the video transitioned so that she was wearing a different outfit with a fall-inspired color palette. She rocked a bright orange sports bra that kept her cleavage hidden but left her chiselled abs and sculpted shoulders on full display. The bra was paired with high-waisted leggings in the same vibrant hue. The skintight leggings fit her physique perfectly, clinging to every inch of her thighs and calves.

She finished off the look with a pair of orange sneakers, and topped her sleek hairstyle with a black baseball cap. She set up a purple yoga mat at an angle near the window, and also had a pink kettlebell nearby.

Jen pulled out a skipping rope, hopping a few times, before she switched to arm raises and squats with two small blue dumbbells. The exercises gave her fans a bit more insight into how she gets her chiselled body, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 21,300 likes within 17 hours, as well as 875 comments from her audience.

“Omg what an outfit Jen! Want want want,” one fan wrote.

“I seriously need to learn how to do these videos,” another remarked, including a flame emoji in her comment.

“Ultimate workout motivation & great outfits won’t hurt,” a third fan added.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” yet another commented.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen tantalized her followers with another share that showed quick transitions and highlighted her shapely rear. She had a towel spread out on the sand of a beach where the waves were lapping against the shore and the sun was setting, casting a gorgeous glow over the whole scene. She rocked a pink thong bikini that left little to the imagination as she enjoyed the view, delighting her audience with her curvaceous figure.