Cyn Santana Shows Off Her Ample Curves In Barely-There Denim Jacket

Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cyn Santana gave her Instagram followers a treat late on Tuesday night when she shared two attention-grabbing photos that showed off her stunning curves to full effect.

The TV personality wore a skimpy denim jacket with nothing underneath for the photoshoot — a fashion choice that revealed her sizable cleavage and toned stomach. The cropped garment — which was decorated with numerous silver and black metal studs — just covered Santana’s chest, and as it was unbuttoned, she held it together in the middle to protect her modesty. In the first shot Santana closed her eyes and wore a serene look on her face as she posed against a plain gray backdrop. Her candyfloss pink hair was styled into a simple bob with a middle parting, and she accessorized the edgy look with large hoop earrings.

In the second image, Santana put her playful side on display as she stared at the camera and seductively licked her upper lip.

Santana accompanied the attention-grabbing shots with a cryptic caption, and suggested that her jacket was from Fashion Nova.

At the time of writing, Santana’s uploads had attracted over 32,500 likes, just nine hours after they were posted. A number of the reality star’s 3.8 million followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her images.

“Damn shawty watey! I did not know, You were this fudgin’ bad!!! Sweet “baby” Jesus!,” wrote one follower, who was seemingly stunned by the content.

“Gorgeous and beautiful energy,” contributed another follower, who accompanied their caption with three fire emoji.

“So pretty!!! Heyyyy Cyn!,” commented a third fan.

Towards the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, The Inquisitr reported that Santana was looking for someone to be her “quarantine bae.” At the time, the VH1 star posted a cozy snap to Instagram, which marked a significant departure from the more racy images she previously shared on social media. Santana posed on a blue velvet couch with a glass of wine for the photo as she wore a comfortable pink leggings and sweater combo. “Can I be your quarantine bae?,” she asked her followers in the caption.

However, the model may no longer need a special someone to quarantine with, as more recent posts show her out and about in New York City. In July, the publication reported that she posted a cute snap standing on a bridge with the iconic city skyline in the background. Santana sported a dreamy purple and white crop top and cycle shorts for her day out in the Big Apple. She paired the eye-catching look with a black fanny pack and 90’s-style sunglasses.