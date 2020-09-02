Jessica Simpson, 40, Rocks Daisy Dukes And A Tied-Up Shirt In Sizzling Photo

'The Dukes of Hazard' star is back wowing fans in her cut-off jeans.

Jessica Simpson is once again proving that age is nothing but a number in short shorts. The 40-year-old mom of three wowed in a new photo posted to social media this week as she rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a tied-up top.

The photo was shared to the official Instagram account of her clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, on Tuesday, September 1 and showed her with her hands on her hips, flaunting her long, manicured nails.

The “I Think I’m In Love With You” singer put her toned figure on full show as she showed off two pieces from her line. She sizzled in her cut-off denim bottoms with a rip on her upper thigh and frayed edges that revealed plenty of her toned legs. The shorts were high-waisted and pulled up high to cover her navel.

Jessica paired her cut-off jeans with a short sleeved bright yellow and white checked shirt. The Employee of the Month actress tied it into a knot over her lower torso to flash her toned abs. She left several buttons undone.

Jessica gave the camera a sultry look with her signature long, blond hair wavy and down over her shoulders. She accessorized with very large hoop earrings and several gold chains and bangles. She also sported a number of rings, including what appeared to be a diamond wedding band on her left ring finger.

The “Take My Breath Away” hitmaker appeared to pose in front of a green VW bus with the sliding door open to show off the inside decorated with a patterned rug and cushions. Several bright surfboards were propped up against the outside of the vehicle.

The brand tagged Jessica’s official account on the photo and added the hashtag #summerforever. The comments section was overrun with praise.

“Daisy Duke Vibes!,” one person commented, referring to her role as the country bombshell in the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard.

“Soo beautiful,” a second comment read with a heart eye emoji.

“So beautiful Jessica,” another Instagram user agreed with six of the same emoji.

The snap was posted shortly after the former Newlyweds star admitted that she’ll keep rocking her cut-off jeans for years to come.

“It’s just something that’s authentically a part of me. Even before I was Daisy, I wore short shorts that were cut off. I would make them in high school by cutting my jeans,” she explained to Hollywood Life last week.