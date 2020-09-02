‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Killer Body In Cropped Sweater & Athletic Leggings

Haley Kalil showed off her killer body in a tight gray tank top and leggings in a new Instagram share. In the images, she was seated among moving boxes. The model shared four photos where she displayed several distinct poses for her 339,000 followers, who liked the pics over 22,000 times.

The model appeared to be headed to a new location and decided to have a little fun by posing for some pics as she packed up.

In the comments section, Haley responded to one fan who asked where she was moving to. She replied she would be traveling back and forth between New York City and Los Angeles for work.

In the first snap, Haley smiled as she looked directly at the camera. Her auburn tresses were casually flipped over to the right side of her head. Her eyes were bright, and she was seated on one of the many Home Depot boxes that were in front of what looked like closet doors.

Haley displayed her curves in athletic wear. She wore a cropped gray sweater tank top, which showed off her flat abs and toned arms. The top was a tweed pattern and fell just above her bellybutton.

With that, the Sports Illustrated model wore Nike leggings. They were close to the same color as the knit tank. The waistband of the bottoms featured a thick black accent color. An untied white drawstring hung from her waistline.

In the second photo, Haley held her head in her hands and made a silly face for the camera, appearing overwhelmed by the task at hand. On her right wrist was a dark scrunchie.

In the third snap, she tied her long tresses into a loose topknot. Her mouth was open and her tongue stuck out of her mouth.

Finally, Haley held her arms up to shoulder-length and placed her hands on either side of her chin to frame her face. She tilted her head to the right and smiled calmly for the pic.

Haley’s fans loved the photo sequence and shared their statements in the comments section of the share.

“But you make packing up look so good! We did that last year. Combined two households into one. Hope your move goes smoothly,” wrote one follower.

“Only person in the world that can look good both moving and with her eyes crossed. Hahahaha!!” claimed a second fan.

“You make that look magical and effortless,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Good luck with your move! You can even make cardboard boxes look glamorous,” stated a fourth admirer.