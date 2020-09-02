Brielle Biermann Gets Down On The Sand In A White Bikini

The 23-year-old's deep tan was on full show at the beach.

Brielle Biermann put her tan and flawless body on show this week in a skimpy bikini from her mom’s line. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star flashed plenty of skin in a stunning new snap as she got down on the sand in her swimwear.

The photo was shared by the official account of Kim Zolciak Biermann’s swim brand, Salty K, on Tuesday, September 1.

Brielle sat sideways by the ocean and stretched her long, toned legs out, crossing her right over her left. The 23-year-old reality star was barefoot and put her deep tan on full show as she propped herself up with her left hand and placed her right on her thigh.

Brielle turned her head away from the camera. She looked off into the distance and sported a light pink bucket hat that was pulled down over her eyes.

Her all-white two-piece featured fuller high-waisted bottoms that pulled up higher than her navel. They were high-cut at the leg to make her pins look extra long.

She paired those with a matching crop top-style bikini top. It plunged low at the chest to reveal her décolletage and had thin spaghetti straps over both shoulders.

Brielle’s long, brunette hair was slightly wavy and cascaded over her shoulder as far down as her waist.

The reality star and social media influencer showed off a crucifix tattoo on her wrist and accessorized with a gold bangle.

The calm ocean stretched for miles into the distance directly behind her while a few storm clouds appeared to draw in.

Salty K confirmed in the caption that Brielle wore the Seashells top and bottom.

Fans left plenty of supportive messages in the comments section.

“Ok she is a literal angel,” one Instagram user said.

“She is gorgeous,” another said.

“Damn! You are like a woman now. Wow,” a third comment read.

Brielle has publicly supported her mom’s swimwear venture on Instagram multiple times since she officially launched the line in June.

In July, she shared two photos of herself in a seriously tiny pink string thong bikini that were taken during the family’s vacation to Florida. She struck sultry poses on her balcony overlooking the beach as she told fans that she was “happiest” at the coast.

She also shared a story of how a butterfly landed on her shortly after the snaps were taken. Brielle admitted that she “had goosebumps for a while after!!”