Rita Ora Oozes Vintage-Inspired Glamour In Silky Robe For Intimate Dressing Room Photoshoot

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share two glamorous snaps straight from a dressing room on Tuesday. The British singer posed in a luxe silky robe for the photoshoot, and bid farewell to summer in her caption.

In the first photo, Rita glanced away from the camera with a playful look on her face as she gave off old Hollywood starlet vibes. She wore a pale pink robe in a silky material with black piping marking out the large cuffs. The wraparound garment boasted a low neckline which gave followers a glimpse at the artist’s stunning curves, and she complemented the glam look with gold hoop earrings, but largely kept her accessories minimal. Rita’s light blond hair, which she had swept to the side, was tousled and full-bodied for the shoot as she posed in a black chair, with her left knee pulled up to her chest, which showed off her tan. She clasped a makeup pencil in her left hand.

The second photo appeared to be a more serious version of the first, as Rita pouted to her right. The photoshoot looked to have taken place in a dressing room, with a rail of jackets visible in the background next to a simple white wall. According to the caption, the musician intended the photos to mark the beginning of the fall season.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 185,000 likes. A number of Rita’s 16 million followers had also headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snaps.

“Goddess,” wrote one admirer, who added a string of fire emoji to their contribution.

“How can you handle being SO gorgeous??,” asked another fan.

“I can’t you are STUNNING,” contributed a third follower.

Rita’s post comes just three days after she made her first public appearance in months as she performed at a UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy. As The Inquisitr reported, Rita shared a number of snaps from the glittering event with fans, including a glamorous shot from the red carpet.

“My first event and carpet since lockdown!!! Such a pleasure and thank you @unicef for having me back this year as a performer and ambassador, I’m sooo proud of all the work you are all doing,” she wrote in the caption.

In another Instagram post from the celebrity-studded occasion, the singer wore a sparkly two piece outfit which showed off her ample cleavage and tight stomach, as she noted in the caption that it was “such a pleasure” to be able to perform at the event.