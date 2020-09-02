Ashanti Sizzles In An Oversized White Shirt That Shows Off Her Voluptuous Thighs

R&B songstress Ashanti thrilled her 5.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, in which she rocked a sexy look that showed off her voluptuous thighs to perfection.

In the photo, Ashanti posed on the sidewalk of a quaint street with a few storefronts visible behind her. A few trees in the background provided some greenery, and the stretch of sidewalk was relatively empty, allowing Ashanti to take center stage.

She tagged several members of her glam squad in the picture itself to give them credit for pulling together the look, including Angie Mar, a celebrity makeup artist. She also tagged designer Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons, giving her fans an indication that the edgy look she wore was from that particular label.

Ashanti wore an oversized white button-down shirt that seemed like a men’s shirt. The collar framed her face, showing off a hint of skin, and the sleeves draped over her arms with room to spare. The garment skimmed over her hips, before ending just a few inches down her legs, leaving her thighs exposed.

Ashanti layered a strapless vest over the white button-down that helped to highlight her curves. The tan garment had an asymmetrical style and belted detail in the middle that cinched Ashanti’s waist and accentuated her hourglass shape. She placed one hand on her waist, and allowed the other to rest near her curvaceous thigh as she stood with one leg straight and planted and the other bent to flaunt her figure.

She added several accessories to finish off the look, including a few layered necklaces, a pair of large hoop earrings, and some sunglasses with retro-inspired round lenses. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in braids that stretched down all the way to her thighs, cascading over her ample assets. The sunglasses covered up her eyes, but she appeared to be staring right at the camera with a look filled with attitude.

Her followers absolutely loved the chic update, and the post received over 64,700 likes within 12 hours, as well as 704 comments from her audience.

“Giving me an Aaliyah 2020 vibe,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Looking cute as always,” another remarked.

“Age been good to you,” a third fan added, complimenting Ashanti on her ageless beauty.

“Alright Nah you going to cause a crash looking all stunning and Beautiful,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti thrilled her fans with another look that appeared to have been taken for the same photoshoot, as she tagged the same stylists, photographer, makeup artist and more. For that update, she wore a pair of high-waisted shorts with Mickey Mouse on them, and a sizzling white crop top.