Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Killer Physique In Skintight Sports Bra & Leggings For Intense Dumbbell Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo posted a new workout video set to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, September 1, in which she trained her entire body with an intense dumbbell session.

For the training session, the model wore an all-gray outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The bra featured a low neckline and spaghetti straps. It left plenty of skin exposed along Stephanie’s upper body, drawing the eye to her chiseled arms, shoulders, and back. The leggings rose high on her hips and extended to her ankles. The spandex material clung to her curves and muscular lower body, emphasizing her pert backside. A strip of toned tummy was left visible between the top and bottoms.

Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of brown sneakers. She accessorized with a white exercise watch and wore her long, blond waves pulled back into a ponytail. Several loose strands framed her face.

The routine took place in what appeared to be the fitness trainer’s living room. A couch, plant, standing lamp, television, and other decorative items made up the background of the frame. Stephanie placed a gray exercise mat on a cream-colored carpet for the workout and relied on a single pair of black dumbbells for resistance. She demonstrated a total of six moves.

In the first video, Stephanie showed her followers how to do thrusters. She bent her knees and lowered herself into a squat as she pushed up toward the ceiling with the weights. In the second clip, she performed squat cleans, which required her to bring the weights up to her shoulders from waist level. The third slide featured the clean and press, a combination of the previous two moves.

Stephanie completed a set of two-way lunges next, stepping both backward and forward with each leg. The fifth exercise was the rolling tricep press. Stephanie positioned herself on her back with her knees bent and moved her arms up toward the ceiling and then back over her head. The final move in the circuit was the hip thrust, also carried out from the floor.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie asked her followers if they were stuck at home during lockdown or if they’re simply someone who prefers training from home. Either way, this workout would be perfect for them, she wrote. For anyone looking for more home-based routines, Stephanie told her fans to check out the Lifting at Home program on the SWEAT app.