Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Legs In Seriously Short Daisy Dukes And Boots

The 22-year-old showed off her tan in a tiny shorts and crop top combo.

Sofia Richie proudly showed off her toned legs this week as she stepped out in the shortest pair of Daisy Dukes. The model and social media influencer wowed as she hit the streets of Malibu, California, with a girlfriend on Tuesday, September 1.

The candid new paparazzi snaps can be seen via The Daily Mail and showed the newly single 22-year-old flashing her tan.

Sofia’s seriously toned pins were on full show in her light blue denim bottoms, which finished high on her thigh and were frayed at the bottom for a distressed look. They were high-waisted to reveal just a sliver of her middle in between her equally short beige crop top.

Sofia rocked chunky, flat, brown ankle boots and stayed covered on her top half with an oversized beige cardigan that was pulled off her left shoulder and unbuttoned almost down to her navel to show a little more skin.

Lionel Richie’s daughter stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a navy, patterned designer mask over her mouth and nose. She also shielded her eyes from the beating down Los Angeles sun with dark sunglasses.

She carried a black, quilted Chanel bag on her right shoulder and had her blond hair pulled back into a slick bun.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

But while her outfit was more casual while she ran a few errands, Sofia kept things glam with a gold watch, gold rings, and gold bracelets. She also wore a white Emi Jay butterfly hair clip on her finger.

The star was spotted getting some gas and shopping with a girlfriend at Malibu Country Mart. Her friend also flashed some leg in her own pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and also wore sunglasses like Sofia’s with a pink t-shirt.

Sofia’s tanned glow was all natural as she recently returned from a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she celebrated her 22nd birthday on August 24. The star kept her fans well updated with her travels on social media, as she posted photos and videos to Instagram featuring her mom Diane Alexander, her brother Miles Richie, and close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Noticeably missing from the trip was her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick. The model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split for good after a brief reunion shortly before her birthday. They first started dating in May 2017 and broke up almost exactly for yours later, before getting back together this July and splitting again in August.