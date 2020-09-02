Charly Jordan Flashes Tight Abdomen In Crop Top In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Charly Jordan took to the popular social media site on Tuesday, September 1, to post a new photo set in which she showed off her enviable abs in a cropped shirt.

For the photoshoot, Charly stunned in an all-orange outfit that consisted of a separate top and bottoms. The top included a low-cut neckline and cut off at the top of her abdomen, flaunting a strip of her toned tummy. The tight-fitting material clung to her upper half and contoured to her curves. On her lower half, she wore a pair of loose pants with large pockets along the outer thighs and an elastic waistband that sat low on her hips. The pants included a set of identical pockets along the backside and elastic cuffs at the ankles.

Charly completed the outfit with a pair of white socks with black stripes that rose to mid-calf level and white sneakers. She wore a black jacket that she left hang down her arms and styled her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back and shoulders. The model accessorized with a couple of necklaces and bracelets.

The photos were taken in Rwanda, according to Charly’s caption. She posed in front of a series of bungalows and with a background of trees and bushes.

In the first snap, Charly stood in front of the vegetation with one hip cocked to the side and her arms hanging at her sides. She stared directly at the camera unsmiling. The second slide was a close-up of Charly in the same location. She placed her hands in her pockets and stuck her tongue out in a silly expression.

In the third photo, Charly sat on a staircase outside one of the bungalows with her legs spread wide. The following snap featured her from behind as she showed off her perky backside and sent a coying look over her shoulder. The final two photos showed Charly posing next to a pool.

Charly expanded on her trip to Rwanda in her caption. She told her followers that she couldn’t be more in love with the people, the food, and everything else. She added that although it’s a difficult time to travel, she took the proper precautions and went through a number of coronavirus tests. She sent her love to her fans and told them that she’s excited to share the experience.

The photo set earned over 150,000 likes and more than 500 comments from adoring fans within the first day.