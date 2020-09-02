Artem Chigvintsev Snuggles With Son Matteo In Sweet Video Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Reveal

The pro dancer enjoys a precious moment with his baby boy before he returns to the ballroom.

Artem Chigvintsev shared a sweet video of his newborn son Matteo ahead of the cast reveal for Dancing with the Stars.

The pro dancer, who will return for the 29th season of the celebrity ballroom competition, posted a new clip to his Instagram account that showed him snuggling with his baby boy one month after welcoming into the world with fiancee Nikki Bella.

In a video shared with his 811,000 social media followers, Artem was shown with a face mask around his neck while holding his little boy in a navy blue carrier. The Russian-American dancer sweetly kissed his son’s forehead as the child napped in an outdoor setting.

At the end of the clip, Artem said, “My love” as he stroked his baby’s hair.

In the caption to the post, Artem noted that he was spending some dad time with his little “angel.”

The Instagram share received nearly 100,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments within hours of posting as fans reacted to the precious father-son moment.

Several of Artem’s Dancing with the Stars co-stars, including Sasha Farber, Sharna Burgess, Brittany Stewart, and his former celeb partner, Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, reacted to the adorable moment with comments and heart emoji.

“I melt, “Sharma wrote.

Other fans told Artem to enjoy this precious bonding time with his child because it goes by so fast.

“Awe take as much dada time with Matteo before you go back to work cause you will miss him like crazy,” one fan wrote.

“There is nothing more precious in this world than seeing a father with his baby,” another added.

“Yep he’s in love,” a third fan wrote. “You’re going to be an amazing daddy!”

And other fans couldn’t get over how much Matteo looks like his famous dad, with some calling the newborn Artem’s “twin.”

The sweet video was shared hours after Artem posted a still photo of his son as he held him in his arms in a separate Instagram post, which can be seen here. In the caption to the post, the DWTS pro wished his “Teo” a happy one-month birthday.

Based on his recent social media shares, it is clear that Artem is a loving and doting father, so it will likely be hard for him to spend so many hours away from him as Dancing With the Stars rehearsals start this week.

Artem’s next big news will be the long-awaited announcement of his DWTS partner. The returning pro has already revealed that he will dedicate this season of the ballroom competition to his little boy.