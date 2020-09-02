WWE News: Renee Young Confirms Company Was Upset Over Her COVID-19 Announcement

In a recent interview, former WWE host and interviewer Renee Young touched on her final months in the company, confirming rumors that officials were not pleased with her decision to make her COVID-19 diagnosis public and alleging that none of these individuals were particularly worried that she had contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As quoted by Sports Illustrated in a report published Tuesday, Young appeared on this week’s SI Media Podcast and discussed her departure from WWE, repeatedly maintaining that she has no hard feelings but also alleging that she wasn’t treated fairly following her diagnosis. She explained that she announced this on Twitter because she likes to be honest and transparent with her followers and believes there’s no shame in admitting that one has the illness.

“So when I tweeted that I had it, I wasn’t doing it as, like, ‘I GOT COVID.’ That was not my MO when I tweeted. It was mostly, ‘Hey, I have it.’ Also, in case there were people that could’ve been around me and maybe seen that I had it, I felt a responsibility to make sure people knew that I was sick. But, yeah, it was NOT well received.”

According to Young, WWE officials texted her following her announcement, telling her she should have warned them in advance as revealing such information would have been “bad for PR.” She also admitted to feeling “bothered” by how no one in the company appeared to show any concern that she was ill.

After positing that WWE should have followed proper safety protocols from the very start when protecting its employees from the coronavirus, Young acknowledged that the promotion is now doing the right thing by performing tests and by “doing the best” it could now that tapings have moved from the Performance Center to the Amway Center. She added that things now feel “much safer” following reports in June that several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, noting that when she made her final appearance at SummerSlam late last month, she was “definitely less concerned” about safety issues than she used to be.

Young’s comments about WWE’s reaction to her COVID-19 announcement on social media came around the same time that her husband, AEW Champion Jon Moxley, explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that she apparently fell ill close to a week after returning from a Performance Center taping. As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Moxley stressed that he was going to allow his wife to shed light on her departure from WWE but also noted that there was no “big blow-up” between both sides and that she left because she felt “it was time” to do so.