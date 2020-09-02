Nicole Thorne Goes Braless Under A Front-Tie Crop Top For Latest Vacation Update: ‘Woke Up In Paradise’

On Tuesday evening, Australian model Nicole Thorne took to Instagram to share two new photos from her Whitsunday Islands vacation to the delight of her numerous fans. For her latest update, the 29-year-old took a break from the enticing swimsuit shots she has been sharing lately, serving up a much tamer but no less tantalizing look. She rocked a front-tie crop top, ditching her bra and letting it all hang out in the ribbed number.

The top tied high on her bust and was wide open in the front, exposing a great deal of her perky chest. A large, loopy bow draped over her cleavage, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her buxom curves. Her taut midriff was also left on show for her audience to admire, as the garment cut off at the ribs, flaunting her supple waist. The design was complete with long fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

Nicole paired the white piece with light-toned blue jeans — a high-rise style that further emphasized her waist, in addition to hugging her hips and thighs. The rolled up jeans were decorated with v-shaped stitching in the front, highlighting the model’s flat tummy and calling attention to her perfect hourglass frame. The look also included discrete round pockets that drew the eye to her hips.

The brunette beauty appeared to be out on a terrace enjoying some fresh air and sunshine. She posed on a chair, sitting with one leg folded under her body. She was barefoot, showing off her chic black pedicure. Likewise, her ankle tattoo was also on display, as was the ink on the top of her foot.

Nicole held one hand in between her legs in the first shot, fixing the camera with a sultry gaze and provocatively parted lips. She moved her arm aside in the following snap, softly pursing her lips in a seductive expression. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, giving her more sex appeal. Her dark tresses framed her face in loose waves tumbling over her shoulders and down her chest.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at the Paradise Cove resort. Nicole advertised the paradisaical location with a play on words in her caption, tagging Fashion Nova as the maker of her eye-catching outfit.

Followers appeared to be loving the sexy-casual look, taking to the comments section to compliment her stylish duds and “flawless beauty.”

“This is the level of high waistedness that I require from jeans,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omgg im [sic] in love with this outfit,” gushed a second fan, who left a pair of star-struck emoji for emphasis.

“Nicole you rock. Party hardy,” read a third message.

“An angel in paradise,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer, ending with a string of fire emoji.

The double update racked up close to 10,800 likes and a little shy of 150 comments overnight. Earlier this week, Nicole shared a pair of bikini shots snapped at the same location, wowing followers with her enviable figure and killer curves. Those photos have been liked more than 14,600 times since they were posted.