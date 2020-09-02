‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday: Carter Kisses Zoe After Preparing A Feast Of Her Favorites

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 2 features Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who pulled out all the stops to impress Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). While waiting for their lunch order to arrive, Zoe suggested that they play a game. She wanted them to play a game of confession where they would reveal their most embarrassing moment on a date, per SheKnows Soaps.

After making up a story about her and Robert Pattinson, Zoe figured that Carter didn’t have any embarrassing stories to tell because he was always so smooth with beautiful women. Carter thought that she was beautiful.

Zoe was blown away by the luncheon spread. Carter confessed that he had done a little snooping to find out all her favorites and had even ordered one of Napa’s best wines. He had wanted to make an impression on the model. She said that he was already an impressive man. Carter made a toast to Zoe and to fresh starts.

“I can’t wait to see where this leads,” the attorney said, as seen in the image below.

After lunch, Carter offered to get dessert. Zoe was still guarded because the last time that she had had a romantic meal, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had been using her. Carter assured her that he wasn’t like Thomas. He listed the things that he admired about her, including her talent, intellect and beauty. Carter wanted to be by her side in the future. He stood up, strode purposefully across the room and kissed her.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers revealed that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) throws herself into the role of Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) wife. To get a laugh out of him, she pulled a funny face, as seen in the image below. She wanted to know if he still found her attractive. After he smiled, she said that she had accomplished her goal of always keeping a smile on his face. When he asked her if she could do it without contorting her face, she retorted that they first needed to get out of their clothes.

Shauna suggested that they go swimming. Since Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were not home, she said that they could even go skinny dipping. They opted to put on their swimsuits. She challenged him to a ten-lap race in the pool.

Later, after Shauna beat him in the swimming race, Ridge expressed his surprise at her abilities. She was glad that he felt better after the swim. She said that her top priority was for him to enjoy life again.

The soap opera showed that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had asked Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to move forward with him. He loved her and they could have an incredible future together. Brooke felt that he should focus on getting Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and their son back.

Quinn entered the room. After some sparring, Brooke asked Bill to leave. She accused Quinn of using her friend to get back at her. Quinn reminded Brooke that Shauna was Ridge’s wife and that she would satisfy him in every way. She felt that Ridge was better off without Brooke. The blonde said that the truth always had a way of coming out. She felt that Quinn and Shauna would both then lose everything.