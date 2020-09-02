Saweetie Leans Forward In Skimpy White Bikini In New Instagram Post

Saweetie took to her Instagram today to share a hot new photo series of herself rocking a skimpy white bikini. She kicked it off with an eye-catching snap as she struck a sexy pose for the camera, and opted for an equally flirty caption.

In this first picture of the set, Saweetie leaned forward and placed her hands on her legs. She gave a pouty smile with her lips closed, and her incredible physique was on full show. In particular, it was hard to miss her cleavage and the side of her bare booty was visible. Her small bikini had a classic cut and her bottoms had ties that rested high on her hips.

Moreover, Saweetie wore her hair pulled back in a low bun with small curls that flipped out by her ears. She accessorized her look with a variety of pieces, including a chunky silver necklace and a floppy, wide-brimmed hat. She also sported a pair of silver earrings and a silver watch on her left wrist — the latter was bedazzled with a light blue face.

For the snap, Saweetie stood in front of a white tiled wall on a bright, sunny day. The sunlight drenched her lower back and arms, although her hat shielded her face and upper torso from the harsh light.

There were four more images in the photo set, and they were of Saweetie striking a few more poses in the same spot. A couple of the photos were taken from a lower vantage point and the rapper’s toned abs and curvy hips were on display.

The update has been very popular so far, and it has racked up over 367,700 likes in the first hour since it went live.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to leave her these nice compliments.

“You are just so naturally bomb I love it here,” gushed an admirer.

“BODY FACE BEAUTY & GRACE. You are the bar.. class is in session!” exclaimed a second devotee.

“Drop the workout routine asap,” requested a third fan.

“An actual baddie,” declared another social media user.

And on August 23, Saweetie caught her fans’ attention with another sexy update. That time, she posted a six-part photo set of herself in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with a high slit. In the first shot, she crossed her left leg in front and placed her arms on either side of the armrest. She tilted her head back and glanced at the camera with a sultry expression. Her dress had an off-the-shoulder cut with a tropical, floral design.