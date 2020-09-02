Qimmah Russo Displays Killer Physique Wearing Revealing Sequin Mini Dress

Fitness powerhouse Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday evening with a series of snaps that made it abundantly clear why she spends so much time working out. She traded in her frequent gym attire for a sexy red sequin dress and high heels that put her enviable figure on display.

The tantalizing post racked up nearly 10,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Qimmah looked smoking hot in the tiny shift, which complimented her ripped quads and muscular booty as well as showed off a ton of cleavage. The front of the neckline dipped well below her voluptuous breasts in the center, leaving all her decolletage and her enviable curves completely bare.

A thin, almost unnoticeable strap appeared to create a halter top, which helped to prevent her assets from spilling out of the dress.

The design of the dress and bright red color of the sequins was reminiscent of something sultry cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit might wear, with the exception of being much shorter.

The clingy fabric made clear the alluring juxtaposition Qimmah’s slender waist and her derriere, and the lower hem barely covered her incredibly rounded cheeks when she turned around.

A pair of transparent high heels activated all the muscles in her legs, particularly enhancing the shape of her amazing thighs.

Qimmah held a small rectangular evening bag that accentuated her glamorous look. It appeared to be completely covered in clear crystals that matched the sparkle of the rest of her ensemble.

A small crystal barrette that formed the word “babe” in capital letters was clipped into one side of her long hair, which was parted in the center and cascaded all the way down her back. She also accessorized with a few ankle bracelets and a delicate gold-colored chain around her neck.

In the first image, Qimmah posed standing and faced the camera head on. Her feet were several inches apart from one another and she let her arms relax at her sides, providing the best view of her physique in the stunning outfit.

She turned and faced her backside to the camera in the second snap. She arched her back and turned to gaze over one shoulder with a seductive expression. A small, confident grin played upon her lips.

