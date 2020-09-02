WWE Rumors: Report Reveals Possible Reason Why The IIconics Were Split Up On ‘Raw’

A new report has offered some details on why WWE may have decided to disband The IIconics on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Quoting a subscriber-only article from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Iiconics member Peyton Royce is apparently “earmarked” for a singles push as WWE wants to “go in a different direction” with the red brand superstar. He made sure to stress, however, that the tag team didn’t get split up because Royce’s former teammate Billie Kay plans to leave the company, despite how she was booked on the most recent installment of Raw‘s weekly fight club segment.

“As you noticed, Bille Kay kind of got wiped out on Raw Underground, so my guess perhaps they are going to take her off TV, or put her on SmackDown or somewhere else, but I am told that the reason this happened was not some immediate punishment or immediate issue.”

The new rumors of Royce being due for a bigger push backed up a previous report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who noted that during a meeting in July, WWE chairman Vince McMahon mentioned that Royce and Bianca Belair have the potential to break out as singles stars.

As recalled by Forbes, Kay and Royce are childhood friends in real life who had been teaming together in WWE since May 2015, when both were part of the NXT roster. They made their main roster debut in 2018 and went on to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, though the publication pointed out that their reign wasn’t that well-received. This was because they were mostly booked to win against local jobbers while losing against other established pairs in non-title matches.

Although there were some previous teases that The IIconics would soon be disbanding, with Kay notably slapping Royce on the May 18 episode of Raw, WWE chose to keep the Australian duo together in the months that followed. They were forced to disband on this week’s edition of the red brand’s show, per a stipulation of their match against The Riott Squad where the winners would challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships and the losers would be required to split up.

At this point, it remains unclear what WWE has planned for Royce and Kay as they transition to their new roles as singles wrestlers. However, WrestlingNews.co predicted that they might be placed on opposite brands once the promotion’s next draft takes place next month.