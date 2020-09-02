Mike Pence Claims He Doesn’t Recall Being Put On Standby While Donald Trump Made Unscheduled Hospital Visit

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence was asked to weigh in on the report that he was put on standby in order to take over as president if an unexpected visit to the hospital incapacitated Donald Trump.

Pence spoke to Bret Baier at Fox News, where he said that he didn’t “recall” being on standby. When the host pushed for a bit more clarity Pence issued a second vague response.

“Um,” Pence said, with a brief pause. “President Donald Trump is in excellent health.”

After being pushed again Baier suggested that any questions should be directed to Trump’s personal physician.

“Bret, I’m always informed of the president’s movements. And whether it was on that day or any other day, I’m informed. But there was nothing out of the ordinary about that moment or that day, and I just refer any other questions to the White House physician,” he said.

The host tried one last time to clarify, to which Pence reiterated that he couldn’t remember such an incident.

“I don’t, I don’t recall being told to be on ‘standby,'” he said, emphasizing the world recall. “I was informed that the president had a doctor’s appointment.”

He went on to add that being on call is always part of his job, but that the citizens of the United States should rest easy that Trump’s health is good.

The interview comes on the heels of a report that indicated that Pence was put on standby after Trump took an unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. While the details of the trip have remained under wraps, Pence was reportedly told that if the Trump needed to go under anesthesia, the V.P. would need to assume the power of the office, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While that didn’t end up taking place, the allegation has raised concerns that Trump’s health might not be as good as his personal physician at the time made it out to be.

Rumors that Trump suffered from a series of mini-strokes have plagued Trump over the past few days, with renewed scrutiny of his movements and speech patterns.

Trump has denied that he had a stroke, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and the White House has said that his unscheduled visit to Walter Reed was preventative, not a visit to address an emergent issue.

Pence also pushed back on the idea that the administration had done less than their best to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, and said that local state leaders need to bring peace to their cities by squashing protests.