NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade No. 2 Pick And 2020 Second-Round Pick For Marcus Smart

Will Marcus Smart be part of the Warriors' 'Death Lineup' next season?

When the 2019-20 NBA season officially concludes, the Golden State Warriors are expected to immediately start making moves that could boost their chances of reclaiming the championship title next year. Though they are set to enter the 2020-21 NBA season with the formidable core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, multiple signs are pointing out that the Warriors would still search for major roster upgrades this fall. They may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they currently possess a plethora of trade assets to chase big names who will be available on the trading block in the 2020 offseason.

One of the most intriguing non-superstar trade targets for the Warriors is veteran shooting guard Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics. According to Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors could explore sending a package that includes the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and a 2020 second-rounder to the Celtics in exchange for Smart and the No. 14 overall pick.

“Smart is everything the Warriors could ask for in a role player. With 21 points including five triples in the Celtics opening blowout victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Smart has hit a career-high 2.3 triples per game. Despite shooting over 40% just once in his career, Smart neared 35% from deep. He’s a solid shooter and a better defender. He’s everything Golden State needs in a player that could potentially take this team to the next level, and his addition would help fill the Warriors’ most obvious flaws.”

Kim Klement - Pool / Getty Images

Smart may not be on the level of other Golden State’s dream trade targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Bradley Beal, but he would still be an incredible addition to their roster. He would give the Warriors another legitimate option from beyond the arc and someone who wouldn’t mind doing the dirty works. Also, despite being undersized, he is very capable of defending multiple positions.

Smart could serve as Golden State’s sixth man or play alongside Curry, Thompson, Green, and Wiggins in the starting lineup if Coach Steve Kerr decides to use his “Death Lineup.” Smart may haven’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Boston, but he will definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for a team as a great as the Warriors.

However, as of now, it remains a big question mark if the Celtics will really consider making Smart available on the trading block in the 2020 offseason. If ever they decide to move the veteran shooting guard, it would likely be in a deal that would enable them to land a superstar that would complement their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.