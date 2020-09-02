Padma Lakshmi Stuns In Tiny Purple Bikini For Her Birthday, Says ’50 Is The New 30′

Padma Lakshmi is celebrating her 50th birthday in style, rocking a tiny purple bikini to show off a body that looks decades younger.

The Top Chef judge took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of herself wearing revealing swimwear on a trip to the beach. The first snap showed her wearing a pair of large sunglasses and looking off camera as she stood in the sand, the sunlight leaving her glistening as waves crashed onto the beach behind her.

Lakshmi shared a sequence of other photos beneath the first one, including another that showed her standing in the water amid the waves. Sporting a wide smile, she stood strong as the white foamy water crashed against her body. In a third shot she stood playfully in the water with a surprised look on her face, which appeared to be the aftermath of the wave hitting her.

The pictures highlighted Lakshmi’s incredible physique, with the tiny bikini displaying her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs. Lakshmi appeared to be feeling youthful as well, as she wrote in the caption that “50 is the new 30” and that she feels she’s just getting started.

The post was a huge hit on Twitter, racking up more than 42,000 likes and plenty of compliments and best wishes from the television host’s fans.

“Happy birthday, Padma! You’re a beautiful woman inside and out! Thanks for making the world better with your voice and power,” one tweeted.

“Yeah…I’m gonna need to see some ID before I believe you’re over 30 anyway,” another added.

Others seemed to appreciate the empowering message that Lakshmi shared with her followers, prompting many other women to share pictures of themselves at age 50.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this,” another wrote. “On so many levels. we all need messages that life gets better and goes on, that we can still learn new things and have new beginnings. This is especially true for women. Also, you look hot.”

50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started✨ pic.twitter.com/1bBYCxqKgN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

The Top Chef star appeared to be in a giving mood on her big day, as she also took to Instagram to share another bikini photo with her followers. As The Inquisitr reported, this one showed her wearing an equally small white swimsuit as she shared a reflective message with her followers, saying that her year has been full of ups and downs and that she was learning to appreciate the good. It attracted some viral attention as well, racking up more than 60,000 likes and thousands of birthday messages.