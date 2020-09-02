‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Flaunts Her Curves In Green Sports Bra

Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘”JWoww” Farley hit the gym this week in a revealing outfit, though it’s not clear just how much time the reality television star actually spent working out.

Farley took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself posing in front of a mirror in the gym, showing off her curves in a bright green sports bra and tight black workout pants. In the caption to the post, Farley said that she would “rather take selfie videos” than work out, and that’s she’s not happy about the pounds she’s put on during quarantine. Farley added that while she wasn’t thrilled with her current figure, she was definitely happy while “eating and drinking all the crap” that caused the weight gain in the first place.

Farley tilted the camera slightly to show off her curves in the brief video, shooting a seemingly unimpressed look to her 7.5 million followers.

While Farley may not be thrilled with the idea of getting back into a fitness routine, fans of the Jersey Shore star seemed to love seeing her get into some revealing workout gear. The post racked up more than 20,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments, some encouraging the 34-year-old and others passing along compliments for her curvy physique.

“What quarantine weight? You look amazing!” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another fan wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.

“You look fine girl! You don’t even look like you gained any weight!” another added, punctuating the comment with a kiss-blowing emoji.

The Daily Mail noted that Farley’s physique looked like it changed very little from her pictures back in February, weeks before the nation’s stringent lockdown measures went in place that forced people inside and led to unhealthy habits for many of them. The report speculated that Farley may have been fishing for compliments from her fans, and it seemed to work.

Farley’s social media feed that she’s been pretty health-conscious, even if she’s not thrilled getting into the gym. After her selfie video, the mother of two shared another Instagram picture showing off the pink pancakes she made to sneak some extra vegetables into her family’s diet.

“I don’t know about your kids, but sometimes mine just do not care about vegetables which is why I find ways to sneak them into their food,” she wrote. “Today, I’m trying out a fun pink pancake recipe that’s packed full of beets and you’d never know it!”