Laura Sagra Dances Around With Daniela Medina As They Both Wear Denim Cutoffs And Bikini Tops

Instagram model Laura Sagra entertained her 912,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 1, showed the celebrity dancing around with fellow Instagram sensation Daniela Medina.

The models wore matching faded denim cutoffs that showed off their long legs. Laura’s were unbuttoned at the top, whereas Daniela’s were firmly closed. They teamed their shorts with bikini tops, each in a different shade.

Laura wore a bright green top that not only complimented her pale complexion but plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her ample cleavage. Shoestring straps did up in a halterneck fashion. Daniela wore an orange bathing suit that highlighted her tanned body and also revealed plenty of her cleavage.

The geotag was used to indicate the name of the song they were dancing to, which was “Hawái” by Maluma. As the clip started, Laura ran her fingers through her long blond hair, making sure her locks were immaculate before she started. Daniela did the same with her darker locks.

Both models then mouthed along to words of the song as they performed hand actions and grooved along to the music. At one point, Daniela leaned in and hugged Laura before continuing on with her dance moves.

The celebrities performed in front of a gray sofa. In the background, a white dining table and matching chairs could also be seen as well as a small kitchen beyond that.

While the caption was in Spanish, according to a Google translation, the celebrity was asking her fans “who else wants a vacation?”

As soon as Laura posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already racked up more than 14,700 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

The vast majority of the comments were in Spanish, with many declaring that the models were “hermosa” or “beautiful,” according to Google Translate.

“Gorgeous ladies,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” a fan said.

“Beautiful gorgeous glamorous stunning twins,” said another user.

“Pretty,” a fourth person simply stated, adding the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of their followers simply opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed ones. However, variants of the kissing lips and hearts were also used regularly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura posted a blurred out underwear shot to her social media account yesterday. Wearing peach-colored lingerie, the celebrity stared down at a rose that she held in her hands.