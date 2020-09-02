Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Learns Life-Changing News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 2 tease a life-changing surprise for Amanda when she tries to do a good deed. Chance also has an unexpected visitor who could drag up some secrets he’d rather keep hidden, and Victoria kicks up her heels for an evening out, but her choice in drink partners could lead to some problems.

Nate (Sean Dominic) makes a stunning discovery – Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) blood type is the same as Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Amanda shows up at the clinic for a blood drive, and when Nate her gets her details, he’s surprised to find out that Amanda has the same rare blood type that her doppelganger Hilary had.

Although Amanda already decided not to look into her past, this discovery may lead to her changing her mind. Nate suggests that she ask Devon (Bryton James) for something of Hilary’s to get some DNA and run a test with hers too. The legal eagle makes a surprising decision, and the outcome could change things for her forever. Amanda’s choice could also be life-changing for Devon.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) gets a surprise visitor with an Adam (Mark Grossman) connection. Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) returns to Genoa City, and she makes a point to find Chance. It seems that Alyssa is looking into a missing person case, and she wants some answers about Chance’s recent stint in Las Vegas. Of course, he and Adam have a few skeletons buried from their time in Sin City, including a dead man, so this could end up causing problems for Chance. The whole thing becomes even more tangled because Chance also gets a new job offer dropped into his lap — lead detective at the Genoa City Police Department. It seems Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stepped down to spend his time with Sharon (Sharon Case), so the GCPD needs some new law enforcement agents. Now Chance has to choose whether or not he’s ready to step back into a position of authority.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) mixes pleasure with business. After some difficult problems at Newman Enterprises dealing with unrest among employees and investors, Victoria needs some downtime, so she goes out for the evening. Shockingly, she shares drinks with Theo (Tyler Johnson), and it seems like there may be a spark there. Hooking up with Theo would put Vicky firmly in the cougar category, and it could cause issues with him and Lola (Sasha Calle). Then there’s Victoria and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) history, and although they currently have a truce, Billy may not love seeing his ex-wife with his newest employee at Chancellor Communications.