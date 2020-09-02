Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Her Buns As She Takes A Hot Shower In Sheer Pale Blue Underwear

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her latest risque snaps. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 2, showed the celebrity standing under a “hot shower” while in her underwear, according to her caption.

In the first shot, Yovanna was shown in close up as she rested her hands on her head. Water splashed down on her as she stared directly at the camera. In the background, the large fronds of a plant could be seen.

The model wore a pale blue bra that featured satin and sheer panels on each cup. Yellow and purple pineapple patterns decorated the sheer sections.

Her second photo shared further details of her underwear — including the fact that the matching briefs were backless. Standing with her back to the camera, water continued to trickle down over her dark hair. She rested her hands against the glass of the shower bay. Her panties featured the sheer blue fabric once more as well as a gathered section in the middle. However, a large section was cut out, showing off her curvaceous rear.

The next pic saw Yovanna seated on the tiled base of the shower. She leaned against the potted plant and bent one knee as she sprawled her legs out in front of herself.

The fourth image in the set was another close-up. This time Yovanna held one hand over her head and pouted at the lens. Because of the pose, a little underboob was revealed. Finally, the last one further revealed her pert derriere.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the set had already garnered over 69,000 likes and hundreds of comments as her fans rushed in to respond.

“Stunning as usual,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Found my new wallpaper,” a fan declared.

“All I got to say is hot sauce,” another user said.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth person wrote, also using several of the heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers appeared to be overcome by the revealing snaps and opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and kissing ones. However, several users also displayed the splashing water or wave emoji as a way to fit in with Yovanna’s theme.

Yovanna shares a variety of content with her audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared some photographs that told a story last week. In that series, the Instagram sensation showed pictures of herself drinking margaritas while out at night. However, by the end, she revealed the heartwarming conclusion where she was curled up on the sofa with her dog.