Bruna Rangel Lima Stands On A High-Rise Balcony And Flaunts Her Buns While Wearing Orange Lingerie

Instagram model Bruna Rangel wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent daring post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 1, showed the celebrity posed on the balcony of a high-rise building wearing nothing but her underwear.

In the short clip, Bruna stood outside in the sunshine, her golden locks straightened and parted in the middle as they cascaded down over one shoulder. A glass barrier was behind her and plenty of other high-rise buildings could be seen beyond that. However, her fans were more likely focused on the model’s killer physique as she twirled slowly for the camera.

She wore a bright orange bra and panties. The top featured panels in the cup with holey lace detailing as well as an extra strap on each side that met in the middle between the cups. Plunging down low in the front, plenty of Bruna’s cleavage was on display.

She teamed this with matching panties in the same color. However, while the bra covered quite a bit of skin, the thong-backed briefs did not. Thin straps sat high over her toned hips and, as she turned around, plenty of her pert derriere was shown off.

The short video started with Bruna staring directly at her intended audience, pouting as she did so. She ran her hands from her shoulders down to her hips before she slowly turned around and exposed her booty. She rested one hand on the balcony to support herself as she did so and lifted one knee in order to further show off her rear end.

As soon as Bruna posted the update, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the clip had already amassed a whopping 175,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring supporters.

“You are so beatiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Damn Hot,” a fan said.

“Great video princess,” said another user.

“Wow…… Extremely wonderful & beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji to further enhance their comment.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to show how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart ones. However, the drolling emoji was also regularly used. One fan opting to use a long string of them in their post.

A lot of Bruna’s admirers were impressed by her curvaceous buns. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity shared a video last week detailing just how she works out in order to maintain her enviable physique.