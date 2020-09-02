Lana Del Rey Gives ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ Album Update From Video Set

Lana Del Rey officially announced her next full-length album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, with a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. The “Summertime Sadness” singer shared a few details about the upcoming project while on set for a new music video.

In the video, the 35-year-old was styled in a 1950’s look, with what appeared to be a white-collard, buttoned-up top. Lana also sported lace white gloves and chunky, white-and-silver jewelry, designed in round, bauble-like shapes.

The vocalist’s hair was pulled half back at the top, curled and tousled to flow around her face as she sat in the driver’s seat of a vintage-looking red convertible. Numerous crew members were seen in the background, walking back-and-forth and tending to the set. The production staff were all wearing masks, keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

From the set, Lana promised the first single from the album, titled “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” would be released soon. The pop star explained how much she loved the new record and joked she’d be seeing her fans “probably in 2030.”

Lana’s post quickly gained a wide appreciation from her 17 million followers, racking up over 900,000 views and more than 17,000 comments. Many fans commented on the singer’s chic “vintage” style while others simply praised her beauty. Moreover, multiple users expressed their excitement for the announcement, thrilled for what’s to come from the artist.

“So excited for what you have in store for us! You never disappoint,” wrote one delighted fan.

“What a beauty,” another admirer commented, complimenting the singer’s style.

“Vintage babe,” an additional user stated, adding a heart-eyed emoji to their comment.

“Sending lots of love we can’t wait!” one person gushed, sharing a pink heart emoji.

The album announcement came just a year after the songstress released Norman F*cking Rockwell!, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Lana also revealed her plan to release a spoken-word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, on September 29 in the clip.

Lana faced serious backlash in May when she called out critic and fan reception to stars like Beyonce and Nicki Minaj, believing her music wasn’t as successful as her fellow female artists. The pop star criticized those artists (plus a few others) for their Billboard success over “sexy” music that’s often about “cheating” while she felt inappropriately judged for the same type of art.

Even after that backlash, Lana seemed to remain positive in her Instagram post, speaking about her “prayers” and “meditations” during this “super challenging time.”