Larsa Pippen Slays In A Sexy Little Black Dress With Semi-Sheer Panels

In her latest Instagram share, Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million followers with a smoking-hot snap in which she wore a little black dress with sexy semi-sheer details. For the shot, Larsa stood in front of what appeared to be floor-to-ceiling windows, and the background had a moody black and blue tone that complemented Larsa’s ensemble.

The photo was captured by photographer Sarah Krick, who Larsa made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also tagged her jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, suggesting that at least some of the pieces she was wearing were likely from her own label.

Larsa rocked a little black dress that had an opaque bodysuit underneath it to offer coverage of any NSFW areas. The underlayer had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that dipped down several inches below her breasts. The bodysuit ended right at the top of her legs, leaving her sculpted thighs exposed.

Over top of the bodysuit, her dress was crafted from a semi-sheer lace fabric that gave the ensemble a sultry peek-a-boo vibe. The garment had a high neckline that accentuated her elegant neck, long sleeves, and sculptural shoulder pads that made a major style statement. The hem came several inches down her thighs, showing off a bit of skin below the hem while also tantalizing her audience with just the outline of her legs.

Larsa’s long locks were pulled up in a sleek high bun that put all the attention on her flawless features. She added a pair of sparkling earrings that dangled all the way down to her collar, and also layered several bracelets, including a gold bangle and a chunky chain piece. She posed with one hand on her waist, flaunting a bold ring on her middle finger, and she gazed at the camera for the stunning shot.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received 136 comments within five hours, as well as 7,800 likes from her audience.

“Stunning!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Love your hair!” another follower added.

“You’re beautiful, honey,” a third fan chimed in.

“You look gorgeous Larsa,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a gorgeous photo that was captured by the same photographer as her latest post. The picture was taken outside, in a spot with plenty of lush green trees in the background, and she was looking summer chic in a crop top and matching skirt combination. The pieces were crafted from a gorgeous fabric with a pink background and botanical pattern including leaves and flowers.