Russian Model Dasha Mart Pulls Down Bikini Top In New Update

Dasha Mart shared a new Instagram update with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 1, that certainly has many of them in awe. The Russian bombshell took to her account to post two snapshots of herself in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos captured Mart rocking a lavender purple two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The top boasted a classic triangle design with ruched cups and thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a simple U-shaped front and thin ties that formed bows on her hips. Mart pulled them up high, baring her hips while also flaunting her fit stomach. According to the tag, the swimsuit was from Moscow-based brand Wizzluv.

Mart posed near a swimming pool at the SLS Brickell Hotel & Residence in Miami, Florida, as she noted in the geotag. For the first shot, she stood next to the pool while pulling down on the frontal string of her bikini top, drawing attention to her ample cleavage. The second photo featured her sitting on the ground. Her legs were kicked to the side as she placed her hand down for support. In both instances, she directed her gaze down.

In the caption, Mart asked her fans to share which of the two pics they liked best. She also said in Russian that her September 1 was perfect, according to Google Translate.

The slideshow has attracted more than 11,200 likes and over 245 comments within five hours. Many of her fans used the comments section to express their admiration for Mart and to rave about her body and beauty, while others responded to her question.

“Wow babe, such an amazing body!!” one user raved.

“Fabulous. Fantastic beauty. Dashamart. Thanks for the love,” responded another fan.

“Both pics are [fire],” a third admirer wrote, using a string of emoji in place of the word.

“You are the most beautiful princess in the world,” added a fourth fan.

Mart recently shared another smoldering update to her Instagram feed. In the slideshow, she was seen posing by a swimming pool while wearing a striking orange one-piece, as The Inquisitr has written. The swimsuit featured long sleeves and mesh details on the front and arms, which exposed Mart’s stomach, chest and a good amount of underboob. The sheer panels against the solid parts created geometric forms on the bodice. It had the brand name Cacdemode emblazoned in white across the chest.