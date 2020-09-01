Donald Trump Is Banking On A ‘Secret Army’ To Win In November, Columnist Says

In a Tuesday column for The Daily Beast, columnist Matt Lewis argued that Donald Trump may have a possible “secret army” to help carry him to victory in November. As reported by Raw Story, the conservative writer claimed that the approximately 4.8 million white, non-college-educated Americans who have not registered to vote could be harnessed by the real estate mogul.

According to Lewis — who left the Republican Party due to Trump’s leadership — this “secret army” shares the goals of Trump’s platform and could help him pull off an Electoral College victory, as he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“There are millions of potential voters out there you’ve probably never even thought of. And unlike the assumption that ‘bringing in new voters’ means moderating your message or ‘going to the center,’ these are people who are more likely to vote the more Trump’s handlers let Trump be Trump.”

The writer claimed that this voting demographic resides in the crucial swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and could allow Trump to win even if he loses the popular vote by as much as 5 points nationally. The columnist also believes that the real estate mogul’s recent focus on “law and order” is a calculated attempt to appeal to this demographic.

“Few issues pack the kind of emotional punch needed to overcome the weird mix of non-voter apathy, a global pandemic, and an economic downturn, but the combination of street violence and racial anxiety could do the trick,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, the former conservative stopped short of predicting whether Trump can successfully connect with these Americans, noting that it requires a combination of “vision, bandwidth, or logistical manpower.”

According to New York Magazine, education is a factor that predicts voter response to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused him to lose support among some voting blocs. In particular, the publication claimed that white, college-educated men largely disapprove of the president’s handling of the crisis, while white, non-college-educated women do. Forbes supported this notion and noted that the divide between educated and non-educated voters has grown and remains a significant predictor of whether the voting population supports the U.S. leader or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Outside of education, Lewis’ claim about Trump’s intention with his “law and order” strategy aligns with a column by fellow conservative columnist Max Boot. As The Inquisitr reported, Boot argued that the president is using the Southern Strategy amid the George Floyd protests to draw people to the Republican Party by appealing to racism against Black Americans.