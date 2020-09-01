‘DWTS’ Fans Slam Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko For Night Out As Other Pros Are Forced To Quarantine From Spouses

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers enjoyed a night out with friends, but some fans felt it was unfair to their co-stars.

Dancing with the Stars fans are blasting Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko for enjoying a night out with friends while other pro dancers are being forced to quarantine from their spouses ahead of Season 29 of the show.

Hours before the official DWTS celebrity cast was announced, the popular pros were under fire for attending pal Vlad Kvartin’s birthday party at a restaurant together.

Several videos circulated on social media on Tuesday morning showing Keo and Gleb out with a group of pals at a fancy eatery. On Vlad’s Instagram story, the two DWTS Season 29 dancers were tagged, as was Gleb’s wife Elena Samodanova, and at least five other friends. In the video, the group was seated at a table with a bottle of champagne as they sang happy birthday to Vlad, who was a DWTS troupe member last fall.

Fans reacted to the duo’s partying after Keo was featured in a teaser video posted on the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page. In the clip, which can be seen below, the South African dancer was at the rehearsal studio getting ready to meet his celebrity partner.

In his short spiel, Keo revealed he had no clue as to who his partner was, and he pointed to quarantine and COVID-19 for taking over the process. As he awaited the arrival of the mystery female, Keo said he was extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete on another round of the ballroom show.

But in the comments section to the video, Dancing with the Stars fans used the space to freak out over the fact that Keo and Gleb were spotted out at the party with no face masks as they sat in close proximity to their friends. Many viewers felt it was unfair that the married pro couples on the show are required to live apart this season due to COVID -19, yet pros who are single or who are married to someone outside of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition aren’t under such a restriction.

“Would be nice if you weren’t out partying with Gleb last night when your coworkers can’t even see their husband/wife for 3 months. Nice job following the COVID protocols!” one viewer wrote to Keo.

“You need to apologize for putting your partners at risk,” another added.

Others called the behavior “irresponsible.”

“Gleb and Keo should NOT have been at dinner together with many other people,” another wrote. “The married pros such as Emma and Sasha, Dani and Pasha, and Jenna and Val can’t eat dinner with each other. There is absolutely NO excuse for why Gleb and Keo were eating dinner with each other last night.”

Others defended the two dancers by saying that they may have only sat in a close group for a few seconds to sing the birthday song to their friend. Others noted that they were simply out to eat and no one wears a mask when they are eating.