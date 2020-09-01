‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Threatens Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 1 reveals that Summer and Kyle get a bit of blowback from Nick and Phyllis about their plans to live together. Sharon also works to keep Adam from running away again after he accused Victor of ruining him while Nikki issues a warning to Chelsea. Elsewhere, Lola and Theo make up with each other and slow things down.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), and after checking on her health, Mariah let her mom have it over going to Kansas for Adam (Mark Grossman). Sharon insisted she was fine, but Mariah didn’t buy it. She encouraged her mother to focus on herself.

Later, Mariah stopped by Society, and she vented to Lola (Sasha Calle) about Sharon getting sucked back into things with her ex-husband. Lola worried about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon’s relationship with Adam so firmly in the picture.

At Adam’s, he was angry that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) asked Victor (Eric Braeden) to come over, and The Mustache told Chelsea to take Connor (Judah Mackey) to the Ranch. After they left, Adam accused Victor of ruining him rather than saving him. Vic insisted that he and Hope did what they thought was best for Adam, and they weren’t worried he would continue behaving violently. Adam berated his father for not getting him help, and Victor supported him getting some assistance now.

At the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) got snooty with Chelsea, and she accused Nikki of being mean to her because of Nick (Joshua Morrow). Eventually, Nikki softened a bit toward Chelsea, but she warned her that protecting Connor could be difficult. Then Victor returned, and he admitted that he wasn’t able to get through to his younger son, and Chelsea vowed to try again in the morning.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Later, Adam tried to pack his bags to leave for good, but Sharon stopped by. She told him all the reasons he needed to stay in Genoa City. Sharon even used her cancer to keep him there, admitting that helping him gave her another reason to fight. Eventually, Adam agreed not to leave.

Back at Society, Lola accepted Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) apology for putting her on the spot about Kyle (Michael Mealor). She also gave an apology of her own, admitting that Theo had a point about her Kyle issues. They decided to move forward more slowly together.

Finally, at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick enjoyed some grown-up time before meeting Kyle and Summer (Hunter King). While they were getting dressed again, Nick relayed he’d had a good conversation with Kyle recently, and Phyllis was interested in hearing about it.

They showed up in the lobby and had drinks with Summer and Kyle. The couple tried to make a big announcement, but Nick and Phyllis continued interrupting. Finally, after several wrong guesses, Summer told them that she and Kyle were moving in together. She wanted the house that Nick started building for them when they were married. Nick put the brakes on things for a bit because Kyle’s divorce wasn’t final, but he promised they could have the house when it got finished. Phyllis also threatened to name a weak drink the Kyle Abbott, if he hurt her daughter again.